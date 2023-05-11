0510_WP_Dorothy_Cotton.jpg

Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers- Spring Concert “Walk  Together Children”

Friday, May 12th at 7:00pm

Ford Hall, Ithaca College|  DCJS are so excited to present a concert full of some of their  standard repertoire, as well as  some additional spirituals and gospel favorites, and some fantastic new pieces. A free concert - come see the amazing talent the  group has to offer!

 

BEES KNEES ACADEMY’S NIGHT OF BURLESQUE

May 12th & 13th at 7:30pm

Cortland Repertory Downtown, 24 Port Watson St., Cortland | CRT Downtown proudly hosts a new production from Cortland’s own Bees Knees Burlesque Academy titled “Who Framed Jessica Rabbit?” An 18+ show.

 

Cornell Concert Series - Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

Sunday, May14th at 3:00pm

Bailey Hall, Cornell University | Join the Cornell Concert Series this Mother's day!  Join RPO for a lively program directed by Andreas Delfs (pictured), including pieces from Chabrier’s España, Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, and soloist cello-virtuoso, Zlatomir Fung!

 

Amy Ray Band

Sunday, May 14th at 8:00pm

Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S Main St, Homer | Bummed about the second postponement of the Indigo Girls show at the State? This might be  as close as you can get until October. One half of the legendary duo brings her band to Homer this week in support of her solo album that celebrates her Southern heritage. (Photo: Provided)

