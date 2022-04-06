Danielle Ponder
Thursday, April 7th at 8:00pm
Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer | The Center has a slew of hot shows this weekend, catching up from several unfortunate pandemic-related postponements last year. The soulful and strong Ms. Ponder kicks off the weekend on Thursday evening, followed by Cowboy Junkies on Friday, and Billy Prine & the Prine Time Band on Saturday. Worth the drive! (Photo: Provided)
Exhibit: Biggest Little Movie City: Ithaca's Theaters Then and Now
Open Mondays - Saturdays, through April 30th, 10-5.
Tompkins Center for History and Culture, 110 N. Tioga St., on the Ithaca Commons | A multimedia exhibit highlighting and celebrating the numerous early-20th century theaters that once populated downtown Ithaca, as well as Willard Straight Theater on Cornell's campus, one of the two theaters still in use today. Curated by Wharton Studio Museum and Historic Ithaca. (Photo: Facebook)
Feline Follies 2022
Saturday, April 9th at Noon
Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine, 602 Tower Rd. | The event is open to the entire Ithaca community and will include a-MEOW-zing raffle drawings, adoptable cats, educational mini-lectures, cat photography, and so much more! (Photo: Facebook)
Todd Snider: Pickin'. Grinnin'. Tellin' Stories. Takin' Requests Tour
Saturday, April 9th at 8:00 pm
The Hangar Theatre, 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | Twenty albums deep into his career, Snider is even more potent on stage, with between-song banter that weaves subtle emotional threads through his sets. A musician who loves the road, Snider makes his way to Ithaca this weekend. (Photo: Facebook)
Cayuga Chamber Orchestra: Inspired Music
Sunday, April 10th at 3:00 pm
First Unitarian Society, 306 N. Aurora St., Ithaca | Join CCO for an incredible chamber music performance with works inspired by whale songs, folk music, and Mozart. You'll enjoy a colorful, exciting, and fascinating performance by the CCO musicians. (Photo: Facebook)
