ColorScapes, Real and Imagined
Opening reception Friday, April 7, 5-8 pm.
State of the Art Gallery, 120 West State Street, Ithaca | Paintings and fiber art by Barbara Behrmann and paintings by Katrina Morse. Behrmann and Morse explore the mysteries of place and the emotional impact of color using imagery and abstractions drawn from urban, rural, and imaginary landscapes.
Billie Holiday Birthday Bash w/Diana Leigh Quartet
Friday, April 7th at 7:00pm
Seven Of Jazz Lounge & Restaurant, 106 S Cayuga St, Ithaca | The Diana Leigh Quartet celebrates the late great Lady Day on her birthday! All Billie songs, all night long! With Jerry Hilliker, Stu Z, and Keith Evan Green. No cover charge.
Ithaca Ballet presents Giselle
Saturday, April 8th at 3:00pm and 8:00pm
State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State St. | Originally scheduled for April 2020, the pandemic forced us to postpone. Now at last Giselle returns to the State.Giselle is the classic ballet of love, betrayal, forgiveness with the haunting dances of the Wilis, (beings from beyond the grave).
Finger Lakes Environmental Film Festival - final weekend!
Through Sunday, April 9th. See Cinemapolis website for showtimes.
Cinemapolis,120 East Green St., Ithaca, | FLEFF, now in its 26th year, offers films ranging across narrative, documentary, hybrid, experimental and short forms. FLEFF expands questions about the environment to include human rights, politics, free speech, history, land, sea, air, communities, identities, technologies, the arts, and more. (Photo: Provided)
