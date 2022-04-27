Take Back the Night
Friday, April 29, 7-9pm
Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | Presented by the Advocacy Center of Tompkins County, the rally is back in person with an evening of music, spoken word, speakers and reﬂection honoring survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Join a march from Downtown Ithaca, Cornell, or IC to the Commons.(Photo: Provided)
Ithaca Ballet presents Snow White
Saturday, April 30th at 3:00pm and 7:30pm
State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State St. | The Ithaca Ballet presents their final performances of the 2021-22 season. The featured ballet is the classic tale of Snow White. The second part of the program is a contemporary ballet entitled Ellipses. (Photo: Provided)
NYS Baroque: A Grand Sound
Saturday, April 30th at 7:30pm
First Presbyterian Church, 315 N. Cayuga St., Ithaca | Featuring German and Italian music of the 17th century for vocal ensemble with violins and trombones. This glorious repertoire features virtuosic turns for violins and the thrilling timbres of early trombones, or sackbuts. The concert includes instrumental music as well as intimate sacred music for singers. (Photo: Provided)
Streets Alive!
Sunday, May 1st at 1:00pm
Route: Southside Community Center down to Wood St along Plain St. | Streets Alive! Ithaca is, at its simplest, a day where the streets are closed to cars and open to people to walk, bike, roll, dance, and play. Bike Walk Tompkins presents this magical festival every year to share the nearly endless creative possibilities that a car-free street can bring. (Photo: Provided)
