Opera Ithaca: Orpheus in the Underworld
Friday, April 28, 7:30 PM & Saturday, April 29, 2:00 PM
Hangar Theatre 801 Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca | Opera Ithaca will present a new production of Jacques Offenbach's delightful show. A comedic sendup of the Orpheus myth features a nationally recognized cast from across the country (according to no less than Broadwayworld.com!).
Be a Bird Biologist
Saturday, April 29, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Cornell Lab of Ornithology, 159 Sapsucker Woods Rd., Ithaca | Delve into the world of field biology with mini-workshops led by Cornell University students. Learn how to record and interpret bird sounds, practice taking field notes and sketching, get a primer on using binoculars and scopes for bird identification, and watch a bird-banding demonstration. A free "drop-in"event intended for ages 8+.
Mozart Requiem: CU Music
Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Bailey Hall, Cornell campus | The Cornell Chorus, Glee Club, and Symphony Orchestra collaborate for this year’s Major Works concert. Free advance tickets are available at cornelltickets.com
Streets Alive! Ithaca
Sunday April 30th from 1:00PM-5:00PM
The Streets- North Cayuga St & West Court Street, Ithaca | An afternoon where the streets are closed to cars and open to people to walk, bike, roll, dance, and play. Bike Walk Tompkins is thrilled to produce this magical festival every year and share the nearly endless creative possibilities that a car-free street can bring.
