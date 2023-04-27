Screenshot 2023-04-27 at 11-21-43 Orpheus Postcard FINAL.pdf.png

Opera Ithaca: Orpheus in the Underworld

Friday, April 28, 7:30 PM & Saturday, April 29, 2:00 PM

Hangar Theatre 801 Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca | Opera Ithaca will present a new production of Jacques Offenbach's delightful show. A comedic sendup of the Orpheus myth features a nationally recognized cast from across the country (according to no less than Broadwayworld.com!).

 

Be a Bird Biologist

Saturday, April 29, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. 

Cornell Lab of Ornithology, 159 Sapsucker Woods Rd., Ithaca | Delve into the world of field biology with mini-workshops led by Cornell University students. Learn how to record and interpret bird sounds, practice taking field notes and sketching, get a primer on using binoculars and scopes for bird identification, and watch a bird-banding demonstration. A free "drop-in"event intended for ages 8+.

 

Mozart Requiem: CU Music

Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Bailey Hall, Cornell campus  | The Cornell Chorus, Glee Club, and Symphony Orchestra collaborate for this year’s Major Works concert. Free advance tickets are available at cornelltickets.com

 

Streets Alive! Ithaca

Sunday April 30th from 1:00PM-5:00PM

The Streets- North Cayuga St & West Court Street, Ithaca | An afternoon where the streets are closed to cars and open to people to walk, bike, roll, dance, and play. Bike Walk Tompkins is thrilled to produce this magical festival every year and share the nearly endless creative possibilities that a car-free street can bring.

