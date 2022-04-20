Earth Day 2022: Science and the Human Stories of Climate Change
Friday, April 22 at 6:30pm
Museum of the Earth, 1259 Trumansburg Road, Ithaca | James Balog is an acclaimed photographer featured in The Human Element and Chasing Ice, who has become a global spokesman on the subject of climate change and human impact on the environment. Admission to this program is a pay-what-you-wish donation, and includes admission to the Museum. (Photo: Provided)
The Percussion Collective
Friday, April 22 at 8:00pm
Bailey Hall, Cornell campus| The Cornell Concert Series presents …The Percussion Collective reinvents the concert experience through uncommon performances that surprise and engage audiences at a profound emotional level. (Photo: Provided)
Ithacon
Saturday, April 23 (10-5) & Sunday, April 24 (11-4); w/ Saturday evening gaming (7-11)
Campus Center and Williams Hall, Ithaca College | ITHACON began in 1976, and has been held every year since with the exception of 2020, when we had to cancel due to COVID. Over all those years, ITHACON has maintained a primary focus on comic books. If you want to experience a comic con as they were in the 1970's, come to ITHACON! (Photo: Provided)
Lindsey Buckingham
Sunday, April 24 at 8:00 pm
State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State St. | It is always special when a legend comes to Ithaca. (Photo: Facebook)
