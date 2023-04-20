WORDS IN MOTION
Thurs-Sat, April 20-2 at 7:30PM; Sunday, April 23 at 2:00PM
Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca | This evening brings together three choreographers of different generations, Rachel Lampert, Madison Hertel & Aimee Rials. In addition to their shared love of dance, it was the use of words and movement that brought them together.
Cayuga Chamber Orchestra - Eastern Bloc
Sunday April 23 at 3:00 pm
First Unitarian Church, Ithaca | A program featuring musicians from the orchestra and friends. The program will include the Arensky Piano Trio No. 1, the Ligeti Six Bagatelles for Wind Quintet, and the Martinů La revue de cuisine for strings, piano and winds. This delightful musical potpourri is the perfect way to usher in spring.
Pippi to Ripley 6: Gender and Sexuality in Popular Culture
Friday & Saturday, April 21/22
State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State St. | This year's Keynote is from Michelle Ann Abate (pictured), Ohio State University with “Funny Girls: The Forgotten History of Feisty Young Female Characters in Classic American Comics.” The 6th Annual conference features breakout sessions all day over the course of two days. Visit online for registration info.
The Southern Tier Orchid Society's Annual Orchid Show
Saturday & Sunday April 22/23 at 12:00PM
Roberson Museum, 30 Front St., Binghamton | If you are up for a little road trip south on 81, your senses will thank you! An official, judged show that attracts orchid people from all over the northeast with beautiful displays of unusual orchids, vendors selling orchids, a raffle, tours, demos, and activities for children.
