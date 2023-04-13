Luis A. Gutiérrez - Entre Sombras | Between Seams
Opening reception Friday, April 14, 5-7 pm.
The Cherry Arts, 130 Cherry St., Ithaca | A solo exhibition of works by the Queens-based Colombian artist. Works in the exhibition incorporate a variety of media and approaches inspired by the loss of information through time. This is a developmental exhibition in preparation for the artist’s Fall showing at The Shed in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards.
NYS Baroque: Marcella/Marcello
Saturday, April 15th at 7:30pm
First Unitarian Society, 306 N. Aurora St., Ithaca | Benedetto Marcello was a Venetian noble who fell in love with a commoner, Rosanna Scalfi. The two married in a secret ceremony, and Scalfi, who was a singer and composer herself, became Benedetto's muse. Musicians will perform cantatas by both composers, as well as a cello sonata and keyboard music by Benedetto.
R2P presents The Little Mermaid Jr.
Saturday, April 15th & Sunday, April 16th at 12:00pm and 4:00pm
State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State St. | Dive under the sea with Ariel and her friends as she longs to join the human world. This is a shortened version of the classic family-friendly show – ideal for audiences of every age! And since R2P has made attendance at all R2P shows totally FREE for everyone, bring your family and friends!
CSN Songs: Celebrating the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young
Saturday April 15th, 2:00 pm & 7:30pm
Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, 24 Port Watson St., Cortland | This acoustic concert is a one-of-a-kind musical experience that celebrates the iconic songs and vocal harmonies that made Crosby Stills Nash and Young one of the most influential and beloved bands of all time.
