Transit

Saturday, March 12th at 7:30pm

Cortland Repertory Theater, 24 Port Watson St, Cortland | CRT Downtown welcomes back Cortland’s own “American Idol” Adam Lee Decker, who performed with his trio, last summer outside at the Pavilion. This time, Adam brings in his 4-person acapella group TRANSIT. (Photo: Provided)

Cayuga Chamber Orchestra- Celebration of Song

Saturday, March 12th at 7:30pm

Ford Hall, Ithaca College | Pre-concert Chat 6:45pm Featuring Lucy Fitz Gibbon, soprano. Songs come in many forms, and this powerful program features three very different styles.(Photo: Provided)

Maple Fest: Tree Tapping Program

Sunday, March 13th at10:00 am

Cayuga Nature Center, 1420 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | Join CNC educators to learn how they tap their  sugar maple trees and get them started for syrup-making season!(Photo: Provided)

The Psychedelic Furs: Made of Rain Tour 2022

Sunday, March 13th at 8:00 pm

State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State St. | 80’s New Wave legends  are touring in support of their first album in 29 years!  (Photo: Provided)

 

