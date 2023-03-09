Irish Singer Karan Casey
Thursday, March 9th at 7:00PM
Community School of Music & Arts, 330 East State St., Ithaca | Karan will be touring with Sheila Fallson on fiddle and guitarist Matt Heaton. The trio have toured together for several years, and this show premieres new material from Karan’s new album“Nine Apples of Gold,” as well as favorites from Karan’s back repertoire.
Elmira Little Theatre presents MISERY
Running March 10-12; Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm; Sunday at 2:00pm
Mandeville Hall, Clemens Center, Elmira | Based on the novel by Stephen King and adapted by William Goldman. Christopher Allen Yerkes-Director. MISERY follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home.
Cayuga Chamber Orchestra - Mozart and More.
Saturday, March 11th at 7:30PM
Ford Hall, Ithaca College | One of America’s finest concert artists Paul Neubauer teams up with rising star and CCO Concertmaster Christina Bouey for a virtuosic and passionate program with the orchestra. The concert will begin with Stravinsky’s Danses Concertantes, followed by selections from Romani Folk Songs, and ending with Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante.
TOiVO – SPRING AHEAD Community Dance-Party Fundraiser
Sunday, March 12th at 3:00PM
Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts, Congress & McLallen Streets, T-burg | TOiVO, playing traditional social dance music of the Finger Lakes and more, will present a “spring ahead” Community Dance-Party Fundraiser for the Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts (TCFA).
