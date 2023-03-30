Wanah Dance Cafe with Taksim Ithaca
Thursday, March 30th from 7:00-9:00 pm
Liquid State Brewing Company, 620 W. Green St., Ithaca | “Rites of Spring” features live Middle Eastern music from Taksim Ithaca and sassy belly dance from Tessa True Heart, Alicia Free, Anya, Pixie, Ellen George, Anna Horn, and Cornell's Belly Dance Troupe Teszia (pictured).
No Child...
Opens Friday March 31st at 8:00pm. Shows Wed thru Sun until April 16th.
Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca | A tour-de-force solo performance that sees one actor transform themselves with rapid-fire precision into 16 characters. A powerful and touching story for anyone concerned about the state of our education system and how we might fix it.
The Bachelors of Broadway – Gentlemen of the Theatre
Saturday, April 1st at 2:00 pm
Cortland Repertory Theater Downtown, 24 Port Watson St., Cortland| This unique concert offers the chance to experience multiple Broadway shows in one remarkable performance, sung by a trio of New York City’s top leading men.
Twiddle
Sunday, April 2nd at 8:00pm
State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State St. | The Vermont quartet is touring in support of their fifth studio album, Every Last Leaf. This show was originally scheduled for Jan. 27th and previously purchased tickets for that show will be honored.
