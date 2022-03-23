The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute
Friday, March 25th at 8:00pm
State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State St. | If the recent “Get Back” documentary has revived your Beatlemania, this might be the show for you! Their incredible stage performance includes three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career, and this loving tribute to the Beatles will make you think you are watching the real thing. (Photo: Provided)
NYS Baroque: Reginald Mobley, countertenor
Friday, March 25th at 7:30pm
First Unitarian Society, 306 N. Aurora St, Ithaca | English vocal music of three generations by Purcell, Handel, and Sancho! Ignatius Sancho (1729-1780) is perhaps the least well-known composer on the bill. Born into slavery in the British colonies, he later went to England where he eventually gained his freedom and became a noted abolitionist, writer, composer, and shopkeeper. (Photo: Provided)
The Wetsuitman
Opens Friday,, March 25th at 7:30pm
The Cherry Arts, 102 Cherry St, Ithaca | Be sure to catch the Cherry’s final show of their ‘21-22 season. 2015. On the coast of Norway, an architect walks his dog. What looks like an oil slick by the cliffs turns out to be a wetsuit, a human bone protruding from the leg-hole… (Photo: Provided)
The Ithaca Big Band Summit
Sunday, March 27th at 7:00pm
Klarman Hall, 232 East Ave, Cornell | The Ithaca Big Band Summit finally returns! The jazz ensembles from Ithaca College, Cornell and Ithaca High School reunite & play together, once again… again! (Photo: Provided)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.