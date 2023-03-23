The Cornell Concert Series presents Amadou & Mariam
Thursday, March 23rd at 8:00pm
Bailey Hall, Cornell | For the past forty-odd years, Amadou & Mariam have managed to joyfully combine their love story with a musical career while becoming the most famous ambassadors for Malian and African music all around the world.
Mine
Fri Mar 24, 5:00 pm //Sat Mar 25, 7:30 pm // Sun Mar 26, 2:00 pm
Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Black Box Theatre, 430 College Ave, Cornell | Blending realism and abstraction, this full-length play explores the future and the past, technology and humanity, solitude and family. Written, translated from Russian, rewritten, and directed by Anna Evtushenko, PhD candidate in Information Science. For mature audiences only.
Happy Feet Zydeco Dance Party – Lil’ Anne & the Hot Cayenne
Saturday, March 25th from 6:30-8:00pm
Hopshire Farm & Brewery, 1771 Dryden Rd., Freeville | The Zydeco band Li’l Anne and the Hot Cayenne are coming to bring you a Saturday dance party you won’t forget. Enjoy Hopshire beer and the upbeat sounds of Zydeco music while dancing along with family and friends.
Move When the Spirit Says Move: The Life and Legacy of Dorothy Foreman Cotton
Saturday, March 25th at 7:00PM
Cinemapolis, 120 East Green St, Ithaca | A documentary film about the work of a bold yet unsung civil rights activist/educator and those carrying on her legacy. (Please note - this screening appears to be sold out as of press time. Another showing with talkback with occur Tue, 3/28 at 7pm).
