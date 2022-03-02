Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low 24F. NW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 24F. NW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.