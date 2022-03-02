Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Friday, March 4th at 8:00pm
The State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State St. | The Five Time Grammy Award Winners for Best World Music Album bring their show to Ithaca for what is sure to be an uplifting night of music and dance. (Photo: Provided)
24th Annual Chili Cook-Off
Saturday, March 5th from 11:30am to 4:00pm
Downtown Ithaca on the Commons | Returning this year as an in-person outdoor wintertime festival! Enjoy chili from 20+ restaurants, and even more delicious drinks and chili inspired snacks! (Photo: DIA website)
Cornell Concert Series: Soprano Karen Slack and the Miró Quartet
Sunday, March 6th at 3:00 pm
Bailey Hall, 230 Garden Ave., Cornell | These artists will present arrangements of art songs, spirituals, and other works by two of the foremost Black women composers to impact the musical field: Florence Price and Margaret Bonds.(Photo: Provided)
Eileen Ivers
Sunday, March 6th at 8:00 pm
Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main Street, Homer | The celebrated Ivers shreds electric fiddle, is called “the future of the Celtic Fiddle” by the Washington Post, and “the Jimi Hendrix of the violin” by the New York Times. She is Bronx-born, yet the 9-time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion. (Photo: Provided)
