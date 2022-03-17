Underworld w/live music by the Anvil Orchestra
Friday, March 18th at 7:00pm
Cornell Cinema, Willard Straight Hall, 136 Ho Plazad | CRT Downtown welcomes back Cortland’s own “American Idol” Adam Lee Decker, who performed with his trio, last summer outside at the Pavilion. This time, Adam brings in his 4-person acapella group TRANSIT. (Photo: Provided)
Cayuga Chamber Orchestra- Celebration of Song
Saturday, March 12th at 7:30pm
Ford Hall, Ithaca College | Pre-concert Chat 6:45pm Featuring Lucy Fitz Gibbon, soprano. Songs come in many forms, and this powerful program features three very different styles.(Photo: Provided)
Maple Fest: Tree Tapping Program
Sunday, March 13th at10:00 am
Cayuga Nature Center, 1420 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | Join CNC educators to learn how they tap their sugar maple trees and get them started for syrup-making season!(Photo: Provided)
The Psychedelic Furs: Made of Rain Tour 2022
Sunday, March 13th at 8:00 pm
State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State St. | 80’s New Wave legends are touring in support of their first album in 29 years! (Photo: Provided)
