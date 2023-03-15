St. Patricks Day Concert with Arise & Go and Paris Texas
Friday, March 17th at 7:30PM
La Tourelle, 1150 Danby Road (96B), Ithaca | The concert will begin with a short set of Bluegrass and Western & Parisian Swing by Paris Texas, followed by a set of Irish tunes performed by headliner Arise & Go.
Heading into Night
Fri Mar 17, 7:30 pm //Sat Mar 18, 7:30 pm // Sun Mar 19, 2:00 pm
The Cherry Artspace, Cherry St., Ithaca | Cirque du Soleil clown Daniel Passer and Cornell professor of performing and media arts Beth Milles are co-creating a clown play about memory to premiere at The Cherry Arts. Inspired by a village designed for people faced with cognitive decline, and research emerging from the village.
29th Annual Ithaca Fishing and Conservation Day
Saturday, March 18th from 9:00AM-4:00PM
Boynton Middle School, Ithaca | Come and experience a day of fun family-friendly activities, exhibits, and education focused on fishing and environmental conservation. Sponsored by the Leon Chandler Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
James McMurtry
Sunday, March 19th at 8:00PM
Hangar Theater, 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca| American rock and folk rock/Americana singer, songwriter, guitarist, bandleader, and occasional actor comes to Ithaca in support of his new album, The Horse and the Hounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.