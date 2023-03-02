Family Workshop at the Johnson Museum: Stories and Storywork
Saturday, March 4th from 10AM-Noon
John Museum of Art, 114 Central Ave, Ithaca | Listen to cultural educator and traditional storyteller Perry Ground of the Turtle Clan of the Onondaga Nation, then explore the new related Museum exhibition. This free family program is appropriate for ages 3+.
25th Annual Chili Cook-Off in Downtown Ithaca
March 4th from Noon-4:30 PM
Downtown Ithaca Commons | Enjoy chili from 40+ restaurants, and delicious drinks and chili-inspired snacks from regional craft breweries, local cideries, wineries, and local favorites as well! Chili makers are vying for Best Meat Chili, Best Vegetarian, or Vegan Chili, as well as being crowned The People’s Choice!
IC Jazz Ensemble
Saturday, March 4th at 8:15PM
Ford Hall, Ithaca College | The IC Jazz Ensemble’s annual “head chart” concert, featuring music of Thelonious Monk. For this concert all the music is learned by ear and memorized.
DakhaBrakha
Sunday, March 5th at 8:00PM
State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W State St.| DakhaBrakha is a Ukrainian folk quartet which combines the musical styles of several ethnic groups. DakhaBrakha is a project of the DAKh Center for Contemporary Art, led by Vladyslav Troitskyi and born as a live theater music crew.
