The Ding Dongs
Showing now through February 19th - Contact theater for showtimes.
Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca | When sweet-faced Joe (Karl Gregory) and Natalie (Erica Steinhagen) show up on a suburban doorstep, the tight-lipped homeowner, Redelmo (Nael Nacer), finds their story suspicious: the house, they claim, was Joe’s childhood home and they’ve come in hopes of getting a quick peek around. Recommended for ages 14+. (Photo: Facebook)
At the Threshold - Gallery Opening
Friday, February 10th from 5pm-9pm
Cherry Gallery, 130 Cherry St, Ithaca, | At the Threshold is a hypnotic, immersive new installation from Brooklyn-based video artist and director Corinne Spencer. Join The Cherry for an opening reception at the Gallery. (Photo: Facebook)
Popovich Comedy Pet Theater
Saturday, February 11th at Noon
State Theatre, 107 W State St, Ithaca | A unique blend of comedy and juggling skills of former Moscow Circus veteran Gregory Popovich and the extraordinary talents of his performing pets. (including cats and dogs rescued from animal shelters!). (Photo: Provided)
Ithaca Ballet presents WinterDance 2023
Saturday, February 11th at 7:30pm
Hangar Theater, 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | An evening of cutting-edge, contemporary choreography and dance. New works by Amanda Moretti, Samantha Sprague Iddings, Maria Valencia Alvarez and Mia Lashley with contemporary revivals including Bolero & Promenade, . (Photo: Provided)
