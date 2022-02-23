How Does the Dinosaur Get to the Museum?
Thursday, February 24 from 10 am - 4 pm
Museum of the Earth, 1259 Trumansburg Road, Ithaca | Learn how Museums take fossils from discovery to exhibit. Uncover fossils of the dinosaur Apatosaurus in the field camp; take your found fossil pieces to the Museum lab and clean them up; then assemble the skeleton to go on display. (Photo: Provided)
Cornell Cinema: Encanto
Saturday, February 24 at 7:00 pm
104 Willard Straight Hall, Cornell University | Cornell Cinema screens Disney’s latest animated film Encanto on Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 4:30pm. Nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Original Song for Lin Manuel Miranda. (Photo: Provided)
The Small Kings
Saturday, February 26th at 6:00 pm
Grist Iron Brewing, 4880 NY-414 Hector| Take it from former Times editor Nick Reynolds: The Small Kings have truly hit their technical stride in the last few years. Expect some catchy, danceable tunes with an occasional foray into extremely spacey passages that will leave you slack-jawed. (Photo: Facebook)
Black History Month Concert: Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers
Sunday, February 27th at 4:00 pm
Ford Hall, Ithaca College | Enjoy the always uplifting and sweet-sounding DCJS to close out Black History Month. Founded by Baruch Whitehead in 2010, dedicated to performing and preserving the Negro Sprituals and other forms of African American sacred music. (Photo: Facebook)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.