Black History Month Concert
Thursday, February 23rd at 8:15 PM
Ford Hall, Ithaca College | A special ensemble concert performed by students and faculty from IC’s School of Music, Theatre, and Dance.
The Pirates of Penzance
Opens Friday, February 24th at 8:00PM. Contact theater for additional showtimes. Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center, Ithaca College | The famed Gilbert and Sullivan musical is the next show in the school’s 2022-23 season.
Encore Players Community Theatre presents Almost, Maine by John Cariani
Thursday, Feb. 23 thru Sunday Feb. 26 at 7:30PM
Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts, 5 McLallen St, Trumansburg | Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost in Canada. One cold, clear winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways.
Opus Ithaca presents “A Musician’s Journey” - Concert for the Community
Saturday, February 25 at 2:00PM
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 402 N. Aurora St., Ithaca | Featuring Opus Chamber Orchestra and Jazz Combo, Odyssey Choir, and Opus Ithaca Faculty Pianists. This concert is free and open to the public.
