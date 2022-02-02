Fade
Opens Friday, February 4th at 8:00 pm
Kitchen Theater Company, 417 W. State Street, Ithaca | Live theater returns to Ithaca this weekend with Fade, the story of a Mexican-born novelist struggling as the only Latinx employee in a white male-dominated workplace. KTC is offering free childcare at this weekend’s Sunday show (4pm). (Photo: Provided)
Awakenings
Opening reception Friday, February 4th from 5:00-8:00 pm
State of the Art Gallery, 120 W. State Street, Ithaca | It is First Friday Gallery Night in Ithaca, and SoAG has a brand new exhibit opening. In this season when days are getting longer, when hope and romance are stirring, Awakenings is an exhibit featuring work in a variety of media by eleven artists. (Photo: “October's Curtain” by Patty L. Porter -Provided)
Festival of Fire and Ice at Ithaca Children's Garden
Saturday, February 5th at 3:00 pm
Ithaca Children's Garden, Taughannock Blvd. | An annual celebration of winter outdoor play, the festival provides time and space for us to remember the winter games we love and to discover new ways to play through the coldest season.(Photo: Provided)
Darwin Days
Running February 6-12. Check website for details (priweb.org)
Museum of the Earth, 1259 Trumansburg Road, Ithaca | Darwin Days 2022 explores the evolution of insects. The museum will offer both virtual and in person events exploring the incredible world of insects. Their ancestors first walked on land 400 million years ago, and without them, the world as we know it would not exist. (Photo: Provided)
