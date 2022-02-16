Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band
Friday, February 18 at 8:00 pm
Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer | Billy Prine is a natural-born storyteller just like his late brother John was a natural-born songwriter. During these concerts celebrating John’s life in song, Billy will tell stories about some of John’s most beloved songs before leading his band through his version of John’s timeless masterpieces. (Photo: Facebook)
Ithaca Ballet - Winter Dance 2022
Saturday, February 19 at 7:30 pm
Hangar Theater, 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | Join Ithaca Ballet for an evening of cutting edge, contemporary choreography and dance. WinterDance 2022 will feature ballet and dance at its finest, with works by three “seasoned” choreographers. (Photo: Kara Skrubis)
National Theatre Live: Skylight
Thursday, February 19th at 6:30 pm and Saturday, February 19th at 1:30
Cinemapolis, 120 E. Green St., Ithaca | Enjoy live theater from London’s West End on the big screen in your hometown. On a bitterly cold London evening, schoolteacher Kyra Hollis (Carey Mulligan) receives an unexpected visit from her former lover, Tom Sergeant (Bill Nighy), a successful and charismatic restaurateur whose wife has recently died. (Photo: Provided)
Cayuga Chamber Orchestra: Dvorak and Harbison
Sunday, February 20th at 3:00pm
First Unitarian Church, 306 N. Aurora St., Ithaca | Dvorak’s second piano trio is a wonderful study of character and contrast with hints of his popular Slavonic Dances that would soon follow. John Harbison composed his quintet seeking to achieve a “classical simplicity.” This work has become immensely popular among musicians and audiences alike. (Photo: Facebook)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.