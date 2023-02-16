02 15 WP Frank V Ad
Red Riding Hood

Thursday, 2/16 at  9:45am; Friday, 2/17 at 9:30am; Saturday, 2/18 at 10am & noon

Hangar Theater, 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | Red Riding Hood by Allison Gregory returns to the indoor Niederkorn stage! In this surprising retelling of the fairy tale, Red is brave and observant, and the Wolf has a conscience, reminding us that people (and wolves) are not always as we expect them to be.

Free Film Screening: Inside the Mind of a Cat

Saturday, February 18th at 1:00PM

State Theatre, 107 W State St, Ithaca  |  Presented by the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine in Partnership with the SPCA of Tompkins County and Alley Cat Cafe. This film explores the amazing physiology, behavior, and history that has contributed to our furry friends’ unique place in the natural world and in our lives.

 

Frank Vignola and Gary Mazzaroppi's Jazz Stories

Saturday, February 18th at 7:00PM

Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts, 5 McLallen St, Trumansburg  |  Frank Vignola (pictured) and Gary Mazzaroppi are two of the most astounding guitarists performing today. Hear a wide repertoire of unique, fresh arrangements — covering works from Beethoven to Paul Simon to Frank Zappa — as only they can! Tickets can be purchased here.

 

Tab Benoit with special guest JD Simo

Sunday, February 19 at 8:00PM

Hangar Theater, 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist who has built a remarkable 30+ year career on the foundation of gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues.

