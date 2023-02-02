Shemekia Copeland.
Thursday, February 2nd at 8:00pm
Center for the Arts in Homer, 72 Main St., Homer | Copeland is on tour to promote her new album, DONE COME TOO FAR, which was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album. (Photo : Provided)
"Behind the Wall" Art Show Meet & Greet
Friday, February 3rd from 4:00-5:00pm
Tompkins County Public LIbrary, 101 E. Green St., Ithaca | Check out the new traveling exhibit. Curator Treacy Ziegler, Gary Fine of Prisoner Express, and Jonathan Miller and Lesley Greene of Story House Ithaca will be on hand to say hello and talk about the project. (Photo: Provided)
Festival of Fire & Ice
Saturday, February 4th from 3:00-6:00 pm
Ithaca Children’s Garden, 121 Turtle Lane, Ithaca | CG will host its 10th Festival of Fire & Ice at home and in the Garden! Enjoy the hot chocolate cauldron, experience the power of storytelling by Perry Ground, and learn about winter wildlife with NY State Parks educators. (Photo: Provided)
Documentary Screening: Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands
Saturday, February 4th at 6:30pm
Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts, Trumansburg | Discover an international singer who captivated royalty in Europe and defied the conscience of 1939 America. Watch rare archival footage and hear audio recordings exploring her life and career from the Metropolitan Opera to the State Department. Marian Anderson’s singing and speaking voice are heard throughout the documentary, providing new understanding of the woman behind the music. (Photo: Provided)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.