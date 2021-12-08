Al Franken Live
Friday, December 10th at 8:00pm
State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State Street | Join the SNL alum for an evening billed as his “The Only Former Senator Currently on Tour” tour. (Photo: Provided)
Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Holiday Concert with a Twist
Saturday, December 11th at 4:00pm
The Clemens Center, Elmira | If a short road trip is up your alley, this show sounds very unique. An aerial violinist isn’t something you see (or hear) every day! (Photo: Provided)
Nutcracker Noir: Going for Baroque
Saturday, December 11th at 8:00pm
Center for the Arts of Homer, 72. S. Main St.| Next weekend will be the annual tradition for the whole family; this one is for the adults! A holiday burlesque show. (Photo:Provided)
Cayuga Chamber Orchestra: Home for the Holidays
**CONCERT POSTPONED**
Sunday, December 12th at 3:00pm
Ford Hall at Ithaca College | A free concert featuring members of the CCO Youth Orchestra, community friends, and their most recent Youth Concerto Competition winners. (Photo: Provided)
It’s a Wonderful Life
Sunday, December 12th at 2:00pm
State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State Street | Enjoy the classic holiday favorite on the big screen at the State. Free admission. (Photo: IMDb)
Shemekia Copeland
Sunday, December 12th at 8:00pm
Center for the Arts of Homer, 72. S. Main St.| The soulful Blues singer is touring in support of her ninth album, Uncivil War. (Photo: Facebook)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.