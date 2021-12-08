1208_WP_Al_Franken.jpg

Al Franken Live

Friday, December 10th at 8:00pm

State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State Street | Join the SNL alum for an evening billed as his “The Only Former Senator Currently on Tour” tour. (Photo: Provided)

Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Holiday Concert with a Twist

Saturday, December 11th at 4:00pm

The Clemens Center, Elmira | If a short road trip is up your alley, this show sounds very unique. An aerial violinist isn’t something you see (or hear) every day! (Photo: Provided)

1208_WP_Nutcracker_Noir.jpg

Nutcracker Noir: Going for Baroque

Saturday, December 11th at 8:00pm

Center for the Arts of Homer, 72. S. Main St.| Next weekend will be the annual tradition for the whole family; this one is for the adults! A holiday burlesque show.  (Photo:Provided)

1208_WP_CCO_Holiday_Concert.png

Cayuga Chamber Orchestra: Home for the Holidays

**CONCERT POSTPONED**

Sunday, December 12th at 3:00pm

Ford Hall at Ithaca College | A free concert featuring members of the CCO Youth Orchestra, community friends, and their most recent Youth Concerto Competition winners. (Photo: Provided)

One of the Final Scenes from Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life

Clockwise from top: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Carol Coombs, Jimmy Hawkins, Larry Simms and Karolyn Grimes. (Photo by Herbert Dorfman/Corbis via Getty Images)

It’s a Wonderful Life

Sunday, December 12th at 2:00pm

State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State Street | Enjoy the classic holiday favorite on the big screen at the State. Free admission. (Photo: IMDb)

1208_WP_Shemekia.jpg

Shemekia Copeland

Sunday, December 12th at 8:00pm

Center for the Arts of Homer, 72. S. Main St.| The soulful Blues singer is touring in support of  her ninth album, Uncivil War. (Photo: Facebook)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you