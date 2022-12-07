Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers
Saturday, December 10th at 3:00pm
Ford Hall, Ithaca College | While the main focus of the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers is to share the music of the "Negro Spirituals" with others, there is a substantial educational piece that is woven into the fabric of their singing. (Photo: Provided)
Todd Meredith and THE RAVE-ONS
Saturday, December 10th at 7:30pm & Sunday the 11th at 2:00pm
Cortland Repertory Theater Downtown, 24 Port Watson St. | This group has long been a favorite of CRT’s audiences and performs a high energy concert featuring great songs by Buddy Holly and other young rockers of the 1950s generation. (Photo: Provided)
SOUK
Saturday, December 10th from 6:00-8:00pm
Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts, 5 McLallen St.| Playing middle-eastern and Arabic, Turkish, Persian, and Greek music. Performing on violin, oud, percussion and several other traditional instruments, they will be joined by Middle Eastern dancers Anna Horn and Alicia Free.(Photo: Provided)
The Cayuga Vocal Ensemble Presents: Radiant Dawn
Sunday, December 11th at 4:00pm
St. Catherine of Siena, Ithaca | Featuring music by MacMillan, Stopford, Tallis, Lauridsen, Ludwig, and a premiere of Christine Donkin's Sorrow Into Song. Led by Artistic Director Sean Linfors. (Photo: Provided)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.