Jon Frankel - Isle of Dogs Book Launch & Reading
Thursday, December 22nd at 5:00pm
The Downstairs, 121 W. State Street, Ithaca | Local author Frankel is retired after 27 years of working at Cornell University Library. Isle of Dogs is Volume Two of Drift, a multi-volume saga set in a world that was first described in the novel The Man Who Can’t Die and the immediate prequel to the first volume in the series, GAHA: Babes of the Abyss. (Photo: Provided)
Dark Stories in a Dark Room: Solstice Dreamings
Thursday, Dec 22nd and Friday, Dec 23rd at 7:30pm
The Cherry Arts, 102 Cherry Street, Ithaca | Come take part in a theatrical experiment in which storyteller Jay Leeming (pictured) will perform "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight," and the Inuit story of "The Oldest Boy" in an entirely blacked-out theater., accompanied by guitar, drum, and five vocalists. (Photo: Facebook)
Strong Maybe with Dara Anissi and Martin Shamoonpour
Thursday, December 22nd at 8:00pm
The Downstairs, 121 W. State Street, Ithaca | Strong Maybe is a local synth/horn/drum trio. They went to music school a long time ago and have played gypsy jazz, Iranian folk, surf metal, drum & bass reggae, salsa, Americana singer-songwriter, hip-hop, and avant garde classical music. (Photo: Provided)
Walsh Family Concert
Friday, December 23rd at 6:00pm
Hopshire Farms and Brewery, 1771 Dryden Rd, Freeville | Since Hopshire’s early days, Ted Walsh has been bringing family & friends to the brewery to do his version of a holiday gig. Each year it is a special show with many guest appearances. (Photo: Facebook)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.