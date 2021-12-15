Ithaca Ballet Presents The Nutcracker
Friday, December 17 at 7:30pm & Saturday, December 18th at 3pm
State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State Street | A treat for the whole family and a Finger Lakes tradition, The Nutcracker is truly a team effort and a community treasure. Children of all ages will delight in Clara's victory over the mice and her voyage to the Land of Sweets.(Photo: Provided)
Rutabaga Curl
Saturday, December 18th at 12:00pm
Ithaca Farmers Market, Steamboat Landing, 545 3rd Street, Ithaca| Sign up to be part of the competition or sit back and enjoy the show, there will be a lot going on! Bring the whole family to this wild, wacky and ridiculous event. You’ll see MCs, referees, protestors, a chorus, instrumentalists, camera/radio crews and more rutabaga lore than you ever knew existed. (Photo: Facebook)
Liminal space: Taxidermy by Rachel Rohwer
On display through December 30. Gallery hours: Tu-Fr 11 - 4pm; Sat 10 - 2 pm; Sun 11 - 2pm
Corners Gallery & the living room, 903 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca | In the mood for something a little different this weekend? Rachel Rohwer translates the rituals of scientific preparation and explores the thresholds of traditional taxidermy with skeletal, research, and fluid forms alongside mounted displays. (Photo:Facebook)
A Carpenters Christmas
Saturday, December 18 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm; Sunday. December 19 at 2:00pm
Cortland Repertory Theatre, 24 Port Watson St., Cortland | Lisa Rock and her band keep The Carpenters’ holiday traditions alive by bringing their unforgettable Christmas songs to CRT Downtown’s holiday-decorated stage! Based on the music of The Carpenters’ two holiday albums and Christmas variety shows. (Photo: Facebook)
