Ithaca Ballet presents The Nutcracker

Friday, December 16th at 7:30pm; Saturday & Sunday matinees at 3:00pm

State Theater of Ithaca, 107 W. State St.  | There are 70+ dancers in The Nutcracker, w/ key dancing roles from the Ithaca Ballet company and many guest dancers from the Ithaca community and beyond. Ithaca Ballet’s Nutcracker is a treat for the whole family and a Finger Lakes tradition. Children of all ages will delight in Clara's victory over the mice and her voyage to the Land of Sweets. (Photo: Provided)

Suzanne Vega

Friday, December 16th at 7:30pm 

Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer |  Billed as “An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Suzanne Vega,” this show promises to be a special evening. Vega’s  work is immediately recognizable and as utterly distinct and thoughtful as it was when her voice was first heard on the radio over 30 years ago. (Photo: Provided)

MJT+Sutras & Vicious Fishes

Saturday, December 17th  at 9:00pm

Deep Dive, 415 OLd Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | The Weekend Planner is always going to support this intrepid T-burg foursome, this weekend opening for a band that also got their start in grade school, theirs on Long Island. MJT (pictured)  is made up of the Godfrey brothers with one goal as a band: To create sounds that inspire …(Photo: Facebook)

Opus Ithaca presents Joy 2.0 - Faculty Concert & Fundraiser

Sunday, December 18th at 7:00pm

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 402 N. Aurora, Ithaca |  Featuring Opus faculty and friends, this free show is open to the public. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Opus Scholarship Fund. Featuring music by Debussy, Poulenc, Sarasate, Ewald & some jazz favorites. (Photo: Provided)

