Opening Reception avery r. young: papa preach goes norf
Friday, November 11th from 5:00-8:00pm
The Cherry Gallery, 130 Cherry St, (rear entrance) | papa preach goes norf is a collection of interdisciplinary media works surrounding the story of safronia, a new opera commissioned by the Lyric Opera of Chicago to be created by avery r. young. (Photo: Provided)
Fall Theatre Festival: HumaNatures
Friday, November 11th at 7:30pm
Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts, 430 College Ave| Featuring nine actors playing various roles across ten one-act plays. HumaNatures features students from PMA 4801 Advanced Studies in Acting Techniques with Theo Black and Raelle Myrick-Hodges directing. (Photo: Provided)
Smetana Trio
Friday, November 11 at 8:00 pm
Bailey Hall, Cornell Campus | Comprised of violinist Jan Talich, cellist Jan Pálenícek, and pianist Jitka Cechová, Smetna Trio is today’s foremost Czech chamber ensemble. Founded in 1934, the Smetana Trio advances the interpretational ideals created by its illustrious predecessors. They present in Ithaca a program of Martinů, Rachmaninoff, and Smetana. (Photo: Provided)
Family Workshop: Fun with Fibers
Saturday, November 12th at 10:00am
Johnson Museum of Art, 114 Central Avenue | Fiber artist Saundra Elizabeth Goodman will help families discover textiles in the permanent collection, then learn and experiment with foundational crochet stitches. This free family program is appropriate for ages 5 and up. | (Photo: Provided)
Tom Harley Campbell Book Launch and Signing Party
Sunday, November 13th from 2:00-4:00pm
Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts, 5 McLallen St, Trumansburg | Celebrate the release of Campbell’s new novel, Blue Book. Exploring a trail of unexplained deaths leads John Burke to nearby Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where Project Blue Book – the U.S. government’s long since shuttered study of UFO phenomena – rears its ugly head. Books, wine and snacks will be available. Free to attend. (Photo: Provided)
