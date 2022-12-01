Ice and Lights Festival
Friday, December 2nd & Saturday December 3rd (and more events next weekend!)
Ithaca Commons | This year, the Winter Lights Festival has gotten a rebrand. Starting Friday, December 2nd, you can enjoy an ice bar, ice thrones, and a speed ice carving competition. On Saturday, December 3rd, it's the return of the annual Chowder Cook-Off, as well as big block ice carving. The fun continues into next weekend, too! (Photo: Provided)
NYS Baroque presents An English Evening
Saturday, December 3rd at 7:30pm
First Unitarian Society, 306 North Aurora St, Ithaca | This concert explores the rich repertoire of the late renaissance in England, when a group of viola da gamba (or viol) players would play together in luxurious counterpoint, often accompanying a singer. This music is both sacred and secular. (Photo: Provided)
Dickens Christmas
Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas, Noon-4:00pm
Downtown Skaneateles | The magic of the holiday season returns with the 29th edition of Dickens Christmas. Holiday shoppers are treated to Skaneateles’ iconic street theater production of ‘A Christmas Carol.’ Suspend disbelief, for the year is 1842 and Queen Victoria has arrived in town with Charles Dickens, whom she has commissioned to write a Christmas story. (Photo: Provided)
Patterson Hood
Saturday, December 3rd at 8:00pm
Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St. | Best known as front-man, singer, songwriter and guitar player for the critically acclaimed rock and roll band Drive-By Truckers. (Photo: Provided)
