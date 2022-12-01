1130_WP_Winter_Lights_Fest.jpg

Ice and Lights Festival

Friday, December 2nd & Saturday December 3rd (and more events next weekend!)

Ithaca Commons | This year, the Winter Lights Festival has gotten a rebrand. Starting Friday, December 2nd, you can enjoy an ice bar, ice thrones, and a speed ice carving competition. On Saturday, December 3rd, it's the return of the annual Chowder Cook-Off, as well as big block ice carving. The fun continues into next weekend, too! (Photo: Provided)

1130_WP_NYS_BAroque.jpg

NYS Baroque presents An English Evening

Saturday, December 3rd at 7:30pm

First Unitarian Society, 306 North Aurora St, Ithaca |  This concert explores the rich repertoire of the late renaissance in England, when a group of viola da gamba (or viol) players would play together in luxurious counterpoint, often accompanying a singer. This music is both sacred and secular. (Photo: Provided)

1130_WP_Dickens_Christmas.jpg

Dickens Christmas

Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas, Noon-4:00pm

Downtown Skaneateles |  The magic of the holiday season returns with the 29th edition of Dickens Christmas. Holiday shoppers are treated to Skaneateles’ iconic street theater production of ‘A Christmas Carol.’ Suspend disbelief, for the year is 1842 and Queen Victoria has arrived in town with Charles Dickens, whom she has commissioned to write a Christmas story.  (Photo: Provided)

1130_WP_Patterson_Hood.jpg

Patterson Hood

Saturday, December 3rd  at 8:00pm

Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St. | Best known as front-man, singer, songwriter and guitar player for the critically acclaimed rock and roll band Drive-By Truckers. (Photo: Provided)

