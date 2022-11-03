Wanah Dance Cafe - Grand Opening with Taksim
Thursday, November 3rd at 7:00pm
Liquid State Brewing, 620W. Green St., Ithaca | Get ready for a full-on dance performance with live music from Taksim Ithaca and some of the most entertaining belly dancers in the Finger Lakes. There will be a mini dance lesson and also DJ action, so you can wear that belly dance costume piece you love and come ready to dance. (Photo: Facebook)
Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them
Opens Friday, November 4th at 8:00pm. Runs through Nov. 20th
Kitchen Theatre Company, Ithaca | Full of heart and filled with laughs, this coming of age story explores the gap between childhood and whatever comes next. Recommended for ages 14+. (Photo: Facebook/Rachel Philipson Photography)
Comic Keith Barany
Friday, November 4th at 7:30
Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, 24 Port Watson St. | The New York Post calls Keith “a fresh, original, comic voice” and “the wittiest comic working today.” Besides being a well-known stand-up comic, he has been a writer for Seinfeld, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the Emmys. (Photo: Provided)
Little Red Ridinghood
Saturday, November 5th at 10:30am
The Cherry Arts, 102 Cherry Street, Ithaca | Presented by Lilypad Puppet Theatre. Complete with changing scenery, music and charming hand puppets, this show will have audiences ratting on the wolf and cheering Little Red to safety. Show is 30 minutes. Best for ages 2-7.(Photo: Facebook)
Geneva Concerts Presents Tai Murray and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
Sunday, November 6th at 3:00pm
Smith Opera House, Geneva | Murray will perform Wynton Marsalis’ Violin Concerto in D-major which combines the elements of jazz, blues, and classical music to create something that is uniquely American. Vinay Parameswaran will lead the orchestra from the podium. A 2:00 pre-concert informal chat with Maestro Parameswaran is open to all | (Photo: Provided)
Community Soup with Civic Ensemble
Sunday, November 6th from 5:00-7:00pm
Community School of Music & Arts, 330 East State St. | Community Soup returns in person! Join Civic Ensemble for soup, stories, and a sharing of work-in-progress scenes from their new community-based play "Fertile Grounds." (Photo: Facebook)
