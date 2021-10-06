House of Desires Performance
October 7-9 at 8:00 pm; Saturday matinee at 2:00 pm
Dillingham Center, Ithaca College | A wild, comedic tale filled with mistaken identities, mischievous servants, and a duel or two. Written by one of the few female playwrights of the 17th-century, Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz, this Spanish Golden Age comedia examines the free will for women at a time when a woman’s role was subject to strict moral code. (Photo: Provided)
Judy Collins
Thursday, October 7 at 8:00 p.m.
Hangar Theatre, 801 Taughannock Blvd. | The Hangar has a loaded schedule of performances this month, beginning this evening with a national treasure. Bask in the glow of Collins's iconic 50-album body of work, and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century. (Photo: Facebook)
Little York Fall Fiber Festival
Saturday, October 9 from 9-5 and Sunday, October 10 from 10-3
Dwyer Memorial Park, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble | After a year off, Cortland Repertory Theatre is delighted to welcome back their 9th Annual Little York Fall Fiber Arts Festival. This popular event features numerous vendors from New York and neighboring states offering a wide variety of fiber products for sale. (Photo: Provided)
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Saturday and Sunday, October 9 & 10 from 10am-8pm
509 Esty St., Ithaca | It’s a big weekend for book sales! The fall sale begins this weekend in Ithaca with all sorts of books and assorted media to suit every type of interest. Up north, the Ulysses Philomathic Library in Trumansburg will also be hosting their book sale, where all items are “pay what you can.” (Photo: Facebook)
In Case You Forgot
Sunday, October 10 at 7:00 p.m.
The State Theatre, 107 W. State Street, Ithaca | Clockmaker Arts presents the world premiere of their Folk Pop Musical. The haunted and broken down Old Bennett Inn echoes secrets from the past as two restoration architects with a penchant for the occult, ritual and transformation embark on a journey of healing personal trauma, addiction and racial inequity. (Photo: Provided)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.