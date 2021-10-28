Finger Lakes Beer Festival
Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct 30
Watkins Glen International | In the spirit of Halloween weekend, the newly popular Boos and Brews kicks off a weekend featuring over 40 New York State breweries, distilleries and cideries. Attendees are also treated to a 32-team cornhole tournament and stein holding competition. (Photo: Provided)
The French Dispatch
Friday, October 29 at 7:00pm. Additional showings all weekend.
Cinemapolis, 120 E. Green St., Ithaca | Writer/director Wes Anderson’s latest film is finally here! The film follows an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional twentieth century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in ‘The French Dispatch Magazine’. (Photo: IMDb)
Downtown Ithaca’s Halloween Festivities
Saturday, October 30, 3:00-8:00pm
Downtown Ithaca including Press Bay Alley | Enjoy trick or treating and Halloween activities at participating stores and live entertainment from Nate The Great! If scary movies are more your bag, check out the State Theatre’s double feature of Phantom Of The Opera & Nosferatu, featuring live music from The Frankentet. (Photo: Facebook)
Orchard Tour & Guided Cider Tasting
Sunday, October 31 at 11:30am
Blackduck Cidery, 3046 County Road 138, Ovid | Learn about FLX fruit growing and cultivation; wild fermentation; what makes Blackduck cider and perry so unique. Orchard tours include a guided tasting of Blackduck beverages and local baked snacks and local cheese. (Photo: Provided)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.