MANIA: The ABBA Tribute
Thursday, October 27th at 8:00pm
The State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 West State Street | In an exhilarating, two-hour recreation of one of ABBA’s most memorable concerts, MANIA brings to life the flamboyance of the ‘70s. This includes all of the uplifting, dance-inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs from the iconic Swedish band, with fantastic costumes, staging, lighting and effects. (Photo: Provided)
The Mush Hole
Friday, October 28th at 7:30PM
Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Kiplinger Theatre, 430 College Ave, Ithaca | Cornell University welcomes the internationally-renown indigenous Canadian dance troupe Kaha:wi Dance Theatre, to perform their poignant and powerful theatrical dance performance, The Mush Hole. (Photo: Provided)
Kindred Spirits: Behind the Hauntings
Friday, October 28th at 8:00PM
The State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 West State Street | Amy Bruni and Adam Berry dive deep into their history and adventures as real-life paranormal investigators. (Photo: Provided)
Diya Jale
Saturday, Oct 29th at 6:00 PM
Bailey Hall, Cornell | Diya Jale is Society for India's biggest music and dance festival of the year and it is the longest running Diwali show in North America! We are also pleased to present our special guest, Usama Siddiquee, a Bengali-American stand-up comedian and actor based in New York. (Photo: Provided)
Ithaca Ghostwalk
Saturday, October 29, 6:30pm
First Unitarian Society, 306 N. Aurora St., Ithaca | Journey back to Ithaca's dark past. Hear true stories of murder, tragedy and intrigue! Costumed actors portray ghosts who witnessed terrible events from Ithaca's past. Love, greed, insanity, natural disasters...(Photo: Provided)
Cayuga Chamber Orchestra - Beethoven's Emperor Concerto
Saturday, October 29th 6:45 pm - Pre-concert chat; Concert begins -7:30 pm
Ford Hall, Ithaca College | Orchestral Series Opening Night with pianist Max Levinson!| (Photo: Provided)
