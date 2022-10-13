1012_Piano_Man_3.jpg

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: Musician Wade Preston performs songs from "Movin' Out" at the Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundation 13th Annual "A Magical Evening" Gala at the Marriot Marquis Hotel November 24, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)

Wade Preston - “The Piano Man”

Friday, October 14th at 7:30pm

Cortland Repertory Theater (Downtown), 24 Port Watson St., Cortland| Preston starred in Billy Joel’s hit Broadway musical “Movin’ Out”! Wade always sells out at CRT – which is why this is his favorite place to perform on his birthday! His “one-night only” concerts of stories and songs by Billy Joel and other artists are always memorable events for everyone who attends. (Photo: Provided)

1012_WP_Latinx_Heritage_Fiesta.jpg

Latino/x Heritage Month Fiesta!

Saturday October 15th from 11:00AM-6:00PM

Press Bay Court, Green St., Ithaca  | Join the Latino Civic Association in celebrating the last day of Latinx Heritage Month with a community street fiesta recognizing Latinx culture! Food Vendors, Artists, and Performers! (Photo: Provided)

1012_WP_Scottish.jpg

Scottish Chamber Orchestra - Nicola Benedetti, Violin

Saturday, October 15 at 3pm 

Bailey Hall, Cornell University | The Scottish Chamber Orchestra, known for its exceptional performances and its extensive, multi-award-winning recordings, will perform with violinist Nicola Benedetti in the next Cornell Concert Series (CCS) concert. The Orchestra’s repertoire ranges from re-imagining the classical masters and romantic greats to contemporary commissions.  (Photo: Provided)

1012_WP_Ballet_Alice in Wonderland.jpg

Ithaca Ballet: Fall Magic

Saturday, October 15 at 3:00pm and 7:00pm

Hangar Theatre, 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | Fall Magic is a show comprised of ballets for the whole family:  Alice in Wonderland based on the book by Lewis Carroll, is danced to the music of Maurice Ravel’s Tombeau de Couperin and choreographed by Alice Reid; The Sorcerer’s Apprentice with music by Paul Dukas is choreographed by Lavinia Reid; &

1012_WP_Opals_Gurche.jpeg

Haunted House music by Modest Mussorgsky is choreographed by Alice Reid.(Photo: Provided)

Gathered Light: Contemporary Fine Jewelry featuring Opals by Loren Gurche

Saturday, October 15 at 3:00pm 

The Gold Hammer,  19 E Main St, Trumansburg | The Gold Hammer is pleased to announce our 1st year anniversary celebration, Gathered Light, an exhibition featuring eight designers using opals by Loren Gurche of Ancients 17 | Free (Photo: Provided)

1012_WP_Paula_Poundstone.jpeg

Paula Poundstone

Saturday, October 15 at 8pm 

State Theatre of Ithaca, 107West State St. | Appearing on stage with a stool, a microphone, and a can of Diet Pepsi, Paula Poundstone has one of comedy’s most nimble and disarming comic imaginations.  (Photo: Provided)

 

 

