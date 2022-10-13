Wade Preston - “The Piano Man”
Friday, October 14th at 7:30pm
Cortland Repertory Theater (Downtown), 24 Port Watson St., Cortland| Preston starred in Billy Joel’s hit Broadway musical “Movin’ Out”! Wade always sells out at CRT – which is why this is his favorite place to perform on his birthday! His “one-night only” concerts of stories and songs by Billy Joel and other artists are always memorable events for everyone who attends. (Photo: Provided)
Latino/x Heritage Month Fiesta!
Saturday October 15th from 11:00AM-6:00PM
Press Bay Court, Green St., Ithaca | Join the Latino Civic Association in celebrating the last day of Latinx Heritage Month with a community street fiesta recognizing Latinx culture! Food Vendors, Artists, and Performers! (Photo: Provided)
Scottish Chamber Orchestra - Nicola Benedetti, Violin
Saturday, October 15 at 3pm
Bailey Hall, Cornell University | The Scottish Chamber Orchestra, known for its exceptional performances and its extensive, multi-award-winning recordings, will perform with violinist Nicola Benedetti in the next Cornell Concert Series (CCS) concert. The Orchestra’s repertoire ranges from re-imagining the classical masters and romantic greats to contemporary commissions. (Photo: Provided)
Ithaca Ballet: Fall Magic
Saturday, October 15 at 3:00pm and 7:00pm
Hangar Theatre, 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | Fall Magic is a show comprised of ballets for the whole family: Alice in Wonderland based on the book by Lewis Carroll, is danced to the music of Maurice Ravel’s Tombeau de Couperin and choreographed by Alice Reid; The Sorcerer’s Apprentice with music by Paul Dukas is choreographed by Lavinia Reid; &
Haunted House music by Modest Mussorgsky is choreographed by Alice Reid.(Photo: Provided)
Gathered Light: Contemporary Fine Jewelry featuring Opals by Loren Gurche
Saturday, October 15 at 3:00pm
The Gold Hammer, 19 E Main St, Trumansburg | The Gold Hammer is pleased to announce our 1st year anniversary celebration, Gathered Light, an exhibition featuring eight designers using opals by Loren Gurche of Ancients 17 | Free (Photo: Provided)
Paula Poundstone
Saturday, October 15 at 8pm
State Theatre of Ithaca, 107West State St. | Appearing on stage with a stool, a microphone, and a can of Diet Pepsi, Paula Poundstone has one of comedy’s most nimble and disarming comic imaginations. (Photo: Provided)
