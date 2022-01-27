Souk
Saturday, January 29th at 7:00 pm
Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts, 5 McLallen St., Trumansburg | SOUK was founded by Nikolai Ruskin along with Dara Anissi, and Jesse Konnecke to perform traditional Arab and Turkish music on oud, nay, violin, riq and darbuka. They will be joined by Mark Karlsen on saxophone as well as student and faculty members of the Cornell Arabic Music Club. (Photo: Facebook)
The 23rd Annual Evening of Jewish Storytelling, Poetry and Music
Saturday, January 29th at 7:30 pm
Virtual Event - https://tinyurl.com/4askcxxz | Temple Beth El proudly hosts this annual celebration with original stories, traditional tales, jokes, folk and contemporary poetry, and dynamic live music from around the world. (Photo: Provided)
Elevate : Techno & House Music w/ 4 DJs
Saturday, January 29th at 9:00 pm
Forest City Lodge 180, 536 W Green St., Ithaca | A Techno and House music gathering with Djs spinning the latest tracks from the following sub genres- Deep House, Tech House, Melodic House and Techno, Peak-time Techno, Raw Techno, and Industrial Techno. (Photo: Facebook)
The Olive Trees of Justice
Available January 26-February 6
Virtual Cinema - visit cinema.cornell.edu | Cornell Cinema “reopens" for the Spring semester, beginning with virtual screenings of four titles, including James Blue's The Olive Trees of Justice, featuring an introduction by former Cornell Cinema Director Richard Herskowitz.A man returns to his native Algeria to visit his dying father there, at a time when the French colonial hold on that country is coming to its end. (Photo: Provided)
