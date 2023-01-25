Illuminations Dance Troupe presents: Chinese Cultural Dance Performance
Saturday , January 28th at 12:00 pm
Tompkins County Public Library, 101 E. Green St., Ithaca | The Illuminations Dance Troupe at Cornell University will present a free performance for children and families. This event will feature a parasol dance and will end with a freestyle teaching and informational session if your child is interested in learning Chinese cultural dance. (Photo: Facebook)
Parlor City Burlesque Presents: Bowie Ball
Saturday, January 28th at 9:00pm
Deep Dive, 415 Old Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | CNY's newest black-owned burlesque troupe, Parlor City Burlesque is dedicated to fostering a progressive community that prioritizes pleasure, consent and inclusivity. Tonight - a burlesque celebration of the magic and the music of David Bowie & Bowie dance party w/ DJ Hipster Dad! (Photo: Facebook)
Twiddle
Saturday, January 21st, 3:00-6:00 pm
State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State St., Ithaca| The popular Vermont-based jam band is touring in support of their fifth full-length album, Every Last Leaf. (Photo: Provided)
2023 Fire & Ice Celebration
Thursday thru Saturday, January 26-28, 5:00-9:00 pm
Harbor Hotel, 16 N. Franklin St.,Watkins Glen | If you are experiencing ice bar and ice sculpture withdrawal from our own delightful Ice Festival last December, consider heading to Watkins Glen for their version! The hotel’s grounds are transformed into an outdoor winter wonderland of breathtaking ice sculptures, martini luges, & bars, and the evening concludes with fireworks over the lake. (Photo : Facebook)
