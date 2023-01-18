Ecopoetry: A Reading and Conversation with Mary Gilliland and Brandon Krieg
Thursday, January 19th at 4:30pm
Buffalo Street Books, 215 N. Cayuga Street (Dewitt Mall), Ithaca | How do poems evoke natural landscapes as ideas of both beauty and precarity? What can poetry contribute to ongoing efforts to rescue the earth from the catastrophic damage inflicted by human technology and greed? Gilliland and Krieg will share their poems and discuss these questions with each other and with moderator Roger Gilbert. (Photo: Provided)
Jazz Quartet Featuring Jesse Collins, Doc Loewen, Ted Caldwell & De Wayne Perry
Friday, January 20th at 8:00 pm
The Downstairs, 121 W State, St., Ithaca | Featuring bebop, hardbop, & postbop, as well as jazz standards! $10 Cover / Pay what you can. (Photo: Provided)
Can Give: A Benefit Concert for Trumansburg Food Pantry
Saturday, January 21st, 3:00-6:00 pm
Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts, 5 McLallen St., T-burg | Lynn Wiles, George Cook and friends will be performing a mix of jazz, folk and blues tunes. Drop in any time and drop off canned / dry goods for the Food Pantry! Admission is free, with a donation of canned goods. (Photo: Provided)
Cosmic Joke Collective ft. Viva Mayhem
Saturday, January 21st at 8:00 pm
Deep Dive, 415 Old Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | The Cosmic Joke Collective presents the talents of: Don Bazley, McKenzie Lauren Jones, Jennifer Middaugh & Friends, Motherwort, Pierce Walsh, Nate Silas Richardson & Friends, followed by a featured full set from Viva Mayhem (pictured)! (Photo: Provided)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.