National Theatre Live: King Lear
Two shows only - Thursday, Jan. 13 at 6:30pm & Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1:30pm
Cinemapolis, 120 E. Green St., Ithaca | See Ian McKellen’s 2018 performance as the titular Shakespearean tragic character, filmed live in London’s West End. (Photo: Provided)
Drive My Car
Showtimes daily thru January 20th. Check website for details.
Cinemapolis, 120 E. Green St., Ithaca | This is an especially great time to support our locally owned, independent movie theatre that is weathering the pandemic as well as the unfortunate burden of the construction site outside their doors. Drive My Car has been hailed as one of the best movies of 2021. (Photo: Provided)
Marc Reed "protect me from what i want"
Saturday, January 15th from noon- 4:00pm
The Gallery at South Hill Business Campus, 950 Danby Road, Ithaca | Drawings in charcoal and pastel referencing mythology, saints, tarot and mysticism recombined in a personal narrative. Located at 950 Danby Road across the street from the entrance to Ithaca College. Masks required. (Photo:Provided)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.