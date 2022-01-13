0112_WP_NTLive_King-Lear-1.jpg

National Theatre Live: King Lear 

Two shows only -  Thursday, Jan. 13 at 6:30pm & Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1:30pm

Cinemapolis, 120 E. Green St., Ithaca  | See Ian McKellen’s 2018 performance as the titular Shakespearean tragic character, filmed live in London’s West End. (Photo: Provided)

0112_WP_drivemycar.png

Drive My Car

Showtimes daily thru January 20th. Check website for details.

Cinemapolis, 120 E. Green St., Ithaca   |  This is an especially  great time to support our locally owned, independent movie theatre that is weathering the pandemic as well as the unfortunate burden of the construction site outside their doors. Drive My Car has been hailed as one of the best movies of 2021. (Photo: Provided)

0112__Artist_Alley_MARC_Reed.jpg

Marc Reed "protect me from what i want"

Saturday, January 15th from noon- 4:00pm

The Gallery at South Hill Business Campus, 950 Danby Road, Ithaca | Drawings in charcoal and pastel referencing mythology, saints, tarot and mysticism recombined in a personal narrative. Located at 950 Danby Road across the street from the entrance to Ithaca College. Masks required. (Photo:Provided)

 

