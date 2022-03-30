Ithaca College and Cornell Printmakers: I See You - Opening Reception
Friday, April 1st at 5:00pm
The Ink Shop, 330 E. State St., Ithaca | The Ink Shop acknowledges IC and CU’s excellent printmaking departments and the exceptional student work being produced and are excited to bring student printmakers together for this show. The exhibit showcases 30-40 students. (Photo: Provided)
Crankies for Kids! – performed by Marina Gershon & Isaac Sharp
Saturday, April 2nd at 10:30 am
The Cherry Arts, 102 Cherry St., Ithaca | Crankies are scrolling stories told with puppets and music! See The Biggest Beet ,with all new songs about animals, and Duck Odyssey. Live guitar music from Isaac Sharp. All ages, best for 3 and up. (Photo: Facebook)
The Chinese Lady by Lloyd Suh
Shows Wednesdays thru Sunday until April 10, 2022. Check website for showtimes.
The Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca | Lloyd Suh’s poetic and subversively comedic tale offers a unique portrait of the United States, giving voice to our country's hidden history. Recommended for ages 14+. (Photo: Facebook)
Yamatai - Pulse
Saturday, April 2nd at 7:00 pm
Bailey Hall, 230 Garden Ave, Cornell | Yamatai is Cornell’s one and only Taiko drumming group and PULSE is their dynamic annual concert. This is where the long nights, blistered hands, love, passion, and artistic vision all come together into a cohesive, two hour concert for everyone to enjoy. (Photo: Facebook)
