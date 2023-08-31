Downtown Ithaca Concert Series: Gunpoets
Thursday, August 31st at 6 p.m.
Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | As summer winds down, there are only three shows left in our favorite concert series and these last three shows are all local bangers! This weekend starts off strong with Ithaca’s own seven-member live hip-hop band who bring their positive message and uplifting performance. (Photo: Facebook)
Fred Madden Retrospective - Opening Reception
Friday, Sept 1 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Ink Shop Studio Gallery, 330 E.State St., Ithaca | This selection represents years of Fred’s passion for photography and imagery that is playful in its use of color, light, and pattern and often rooted in experimentation. Fred is a former professor of English at IC, a photographer and a longtime beloved member of the Ink Shop Printmaking Center. (Photo: Provided)
Stars Above: An All American Open Air Circus
Friday, Sept 1 at 7 p.m. Additional Shows Saturday (4 p.m. and 7 p.m.) & Sunday (4p.m.)
Cass Park, 701 Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca | Part of Circus Culture’s Hupstate Circus Festival - check out their website for descriptions of the many, many events they have planned. Stars Above is an outdoor family friendly circus show set to original music and reimagined cover songs. A modern take on the nostalgic small touring circuses from two hundred years ago. (Photo: Provided)
Stewart Park Family Fun Day
Saturday, Sept. 2 from Noon to 2 p.m.
Stewart Park (Large Pavilion), Ithaca | Enjoy ice cream, fun lawn games with prizes, and live music from members of the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra Youth Orchestra. Free event, with donations gratefully accepted to help send the youth orchestra to Italy. (Photo: Provided)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.