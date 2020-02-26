Tig Notaro is a comedian, writer, podcaster and actor, perhaps best known for her “Live” album, performed four days after learning she had stage two breast cancer. Notaro will be in Ithaca on Saturday, March 14 to perform at the State Theatre.
The Ithaca Times spoke to Tig Notaro about her cat, her act and her role as Chief Engineer Jett Reno on “Star Trek Discovery.”
Ithaca Times: Have you ever been to Ithaca?
Tig Notaro: I have not. I’m very excited to. My wife and I have looked at upstate New York for potentially getting a place there, and that’s one of the towns on the list to check into.
IT: I just watched “Tig Notaro Happy to Be Here,” your 2018 Netflix special. How is your cat Fluff, now that she’s no longer a kitten?
TN: Fluff is great. I would say she is living the life, and has no memory of being a homeless, feral kitten. It’s taken her a while to settle down, she’s still a little skittish, but she’s good.
IT: It’s two years later from your special, can we talk about where you’re at these days?
TN: I would say I’ve had some… nothing crazy, personal or intense like my “Live” album, but I have had some bumps along the way, as people do, and I’m talkin’ a lot about coming through that. And family things, just observational stuff. Some nonsense thrown in.
IT: I thought the Indigo Girls bit on the special was kinda genius.
TN: [laughs] Well, thank you. I enjoyed doing that on tour and not having the Indigo Girls. In fact, I always tell people about when I headlined Carnegie Hall, my friend Cheryl Hines from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” drove by and texted me saying, “Oh, you’re at Carnegie Hall tonight. Can I come with my nephews?” And I said, “Sure,” and I got them tickets, and then she came backstage after the show. And Carnegie Hall is where I tried it out with the Indigo Girls coming out. And Cheryl said to me, “While you were toying with the audience about the Indigo Girls, I turned to my nephew and said, ‘I’ve seen her show a thousand times, and trust me, they’re not here.’”
IT: [laughs] Tell me about your opening act.
TN: Some of the tour I bring an opener, sometimes I don’t. Sometimes I show episodes of my talk show “Under a Rock.” Or I’ll show my short film “Clown Service,” that I made back in 2015. So it just kinda depends. My opener that I’ll bring with me on the road, his name’s Greg Barris, and we’re old friends that amuse each other, but also really connect on health and nutrition, and so we kind of obsess and discuss nuts and seeds and fruits and vegetables all the time.
IT: How do you feel your character in particular and “Star Trek Discovery” in general are advancing gender roles and LGBTQ issues?
TN: Gender roles, gosh. I don’t even know how I’m advancing gender roles, but I do know that any sort of visibility is an advancement in every direction. And that’s what I think is so incredible about “Star Trek”: the visibility they’ve had and continue to have on the show. I think it’s quite impressive, the trek [laughs] that they’ve been on. This character is really in my voice, and it’s so fun to deliver the comedic lines. There’s a lot of the science mumbo jumbo. But I just do my best to get through that, and when I fumble—the cast and crew, they’re patient with me. It’s one of the nicest environments between the cast and crew that I’ve worked on. They’re long days, they’re about 15-hour days on average, but I only pop in and pop out when I have availability in my schedule. My favorite thing is to pop in and pop out of movies and TV shows.
