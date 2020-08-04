The Hangar Theatre Company will close out its 46th mainstage production set for 2020 with a reimagined take on the classic story delivered virtually. Kate Hamill's adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensilbility will show on Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
The satirical novel, from which the play is derived, was a hit when it was published in 1811. It was a vivid depiction of middle-class life and romance. Kate Hamill, whose works include adaptations of Pride and Prejudice, and Little Women, which were presented at the Hangar in 2018 and 2019, respectively, is expected to present Sense and Sensibility through a modern lens that stays true to the story in a way that fans of the classic will appreciate.
The show is directed by Shirley Serotsky, assoc. artistic director at the hangar theatre, and features a diverse ensemble of actors including Kayla Carter (Elinor Dashwood), Kimberly Chatterjee (Marianne Dashwood), Carman Lacivita, Erin Lockett (who appeared in Hangar’s 2020 production of Uncommon Excepts and Others: The Wendy Chronicles), Rachel Ravel (who played Liz in Hangar’s 2018 production of Chicago), Nandita Shenoy (who played Fermina in Hangar’s 2010 production of Man of LaMancha), and Stephan Wolfert.
“I'm so honored to work on Kate Hamill's joyful, endearing and beautifully theatrical adaptation of Sense and Sensibility," said Serotsky. “As I work through the text, I'm struck by something the character Edward Ferrars says, ’My ambition is to be happy, but I fear it must be in my own way.’ This is such a contemporary reflection! As we all find ourselves in a moment of stasis during this pandemic."
Hamill's work has become well-known for its modern spin and her bend towards inspiring lively and spirited stage-production.
"With each new work she gets closer to the heart of the piece with fewer and fewer words from the source material,” said Hangar Artistic Director Michael Barakiva.
The Hangar will continue its 46th season with support from Partners in Flight: CFCU Community Credit Union and Cayuga Radio Group, and Partner in the Arts: Ithaca College.
Tickets for the virtual production are $20 and can be purchased online at https://hangartheatre.org/ or via phone 607.273.2787. Student tickets are $10 with online promotional code: LEARN. This is a one time only, live event, but subscribers can watch until 11:59 p.m. on the following Monday.
