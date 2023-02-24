Syracuse Stage: Subtext and Supertitles Reflect on Two Women

Mirrors can provide clarity and a sense of reality, something the protagonists of “Espejos: Clean” are both seeking and avoiding. Currently at Syracuse Stage, this compelling two-person drama is the theatre’s first production in both English and Spanish, with supertitles for each. Written by Canadian playwright and actor Christine Quintana and directed by Melissa Crespo (“Yoga Play”), “Espejos: Clean” spins out in the lives and minds of two different women at a high-end resort in Cancún.
Adriana (Emma Ramos) is the efficient, no-nonsense head of the resort’s housekeeping staff; she’s diligently worked her way up for years since arriving from her coastal town of Chetumal. She takes pride and comfort in a smoothly running enterprise –– bedsheets tightly tucked and a compliant, courteous staff.
One guest, Sarah (Kate Abbruzzese), here from Vancouver for her sister’s destination wedding, is Adriana’s mirror opposite. Much to the dismay of her sister and mother, Sarah is a total mess –– sloppy, moody, disorganizedand often drunk. Her unreliability counters Adriana’s utter competence. She’s the kind of gringo tourist that the Mexican staff justly ridicule even as they silently serve.
Gradually their lives inevitably intersect, and these two young women from contrasting countries, classesand life experiences come to see how much they do in fact reflect each other. The actors both powerfully convey the personalities and shifting moods of their characters, and each narrates in her own language –– while supertitles translate rapidly overhead.
The play is constructed of their dual narrations, and the effect is of being told a story even as it’s enacted. Interestingly, this feels dynamic and immediate, not indirect. And of course there’s the inevitable language play on misunderstandings, words comically mispronounced, and cross-cultural communication, both simplistic and subtle.
Adriana, for example, has much better English than she lets on; another way of keeping the upper hand while obliging. And Sarah, aware of the exploitative nature of tourism, keeps trying to apologize and behave decently, despite her alcoholic disarray.
Their encounters unravel in a stunning space, the palm-treed resort backdrop provided by scenic designer Mariana Sanchez: multi-leveled poolside decks and walls of pale gray-green tiles that lighting designer Colleen Doherty washes with fabulous color, especially shades of purple. The vast skyspace, drenched with light and rain, also takes us down the beach highway flashing with hotel signs (splendid visuals by projection designer Lisa Renkel, with stormy sound by Daniela Hart & UptownWorks).
Crespo, Syracuse Stage’s associate artistic director, has assembled a stunning all-woman design crew, including costumer Lux Haac, who shifts Adriana from creamy-crisp pantsuit to sexy lavender slipdress; and Sarah from flimsy beach wrap to respectable summer frock.
The tiled setting is impeccably clean, and we come to realize that each woman has a secret that makes that immaculate space so appealing. It’s an orderly haven for Adriana, far from the chaos of her home life –– til news arrives of her father’s death, news she keeps pushing out of her mind. And then, that evening, an extreme tropical rainstorm keeps the staff onsite overnight. While they party, Sarah spies a scene between Adriana and her boyfriend, which she misreads, setting off her own anxieties.
Both women struggle to define themselves as whole –– both have childhood memories of abuse by men; both have felt continuous, oppressive guilt for not sufficiently protecting the other women in their family. This experienced reality gives the play its weight, but the unfolding is hardly predictable. In the second act, some scenes are vividly described, only for us to realize these are imagined scenarios (e.g., the two women becoming best friends), which the narrator then rejects.
Adriana and Sarah both avoid taking action, consider itand ultimately find imperfect courage. In one near-final scene, in the Chetumal graveyard, Sarah provides Adriana support, even though we recognize she represents a family member. Throughout the play, the interactions between the women keep transforming, from distance to nuanced closeness, and with the duality of the languages, the overall effect is fascinating.
“I make clean what was dirty,” Adriana says in a moment of self-affirmation.
Facing their experiences, coming clean to themselves and others, breaking their isolation and learning to connect –– this is what offers these women redemption.
“Espejos: Clean”
by Christine Quintana
Syracuse Stage
820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse..
Tues.-Sun., through March 5
syracusestage.org or 315-433-3275.
Barbara Adams, a regional theatre and arts writer, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.