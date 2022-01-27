As multiple sitcoms have shown us, the workplace is ripe for comic treatment. And if corporations are legally “people,” why not satirize their shortcomings as well as their employees’? In the yoga industry alone –– currently worth over $12 billion just in the U.S. — playwright Dipika Guha has unearthed a comic goldmine.
Her “Yoga Play,” now live at Syracuse Stage and sharply directed by Melissa Crespo, plants us in the sleek Los Angeles headquarters of Jojomon, a high-end athleisure wear company that profits from its customers’ craving to look fabulously stylish while pursuing fitness and, ostensibly, enlightenment. Joan, the new CEO, wins her first battle: convincing the arbitrary, erratic chairman (a wonderfully irritating Christopher Gurr) that making size 12 yoga pants for women isn’t equivalent to embracing obesity.
Her satisfaction is short-lived, though: the BBC is suddenly reporting that in the Bangladeshi factories making athletic wear, including Jojomon’s, 60% of the workers are underage, some girls as young as 9. Rather than address the ethical problem, Joan concentrates on the perception, the appearance of things: Her solution is to remind devoted customers of Jojomon’s “authenticity.” The way to do that, it seems, is to distract them with advice from a genuine guru (who of course turns out to be hilariously inauthentic).
Joan, played with exquisite neurotic intensity by Andrea Cirie, is frantically assisted by her chief staffers, Fred (Ricky Pak) and Raj (Rishan Dhamija). A gay refugee from Singapore aching for his green card, Fred is hyper-loyal and anxious; Raj, an Amherst-educated South Asian-American, mulls his inability to feel deeply. Personal identity is another face of “authenticity” in this play; Fred knows who he is but feels powerless; Raj is awash in privilege but ignorant of his own Hindu heritage.
Both young men are tasked with producing a legitimate guru to televise for the purchasing public (rather, “our family,” as they’re oft reminded) –– and the ensuing excessively farcical mayhem is the heart of the humor. The wise man whisked in from the mountains north of Delhi outsmarts them, and we learn that a revered guru may not be born but certainly manufactured. (Never underestimate corporate ingenuity.)
Some of the adventure involves the zealous owner of an exclusive yoga studio, Romola (Octavia Chavez-Richmond), who takes her craft very seriously even as she drools over Jojomon’s new fabric (purple floral tights and more from costumer Johanna Pan).
The company’s offices, in Ann Byersdorfer’s elegantly modern set, are space-age aspirational: smooth, simple, and clean with signature apple green fitness balls for seating. So it’s cozily comic to see Raj and Fred on their breaks, just huddled “outside,” squatting on the steps –– sharing gripes and exchanging dreams (discussing dreams seems to be a big thing among the yoga set).
Joan’s central office is dominated by a huge video screen (for the boss’s check-ins and visits to the Dhaka factory), and when things go haywire, the entire set becomes electrified (thanks to Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew’s zany lighting effects).
In the face of scandal, market unrest, and the possibility of losing one’s job, Joan, Fred, and Raj all scramble to control their destinies –– and in the process, each faces their own identity crisis. They end up perhaps rescuing themselves as well as their company.
Playwright Guha displays a transcontinental perspective: being born in India, raised in Russia and England, having studied at Yale and ultimately discovering the unfamiliar American version of yoga in Southern California. Her satire is shaped on financial success inevitably colliding with spirituality and personal authenticity.
She brings everything into the mix: both corporate and consumer greed, and the hypocrisy of public relations as well as of spiritual seeking. Cultural differences and appropriation, gender and age aren’t spared either, yet remarkably, everything that’s joked about is also validated here –– Guha triumphs in having it both ways.
In the midst of all the noise and chaos, the absurdity, the guru’s actual advice penetrates quietly, arrestingly, ringing true. “Yoga Play” succeeds as a comical tour de force of contraries.
“Yoga Play,” by Dipika Guha, directed by Melissa Crespo. At Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. Through Feb. 6. Tickets for stage performance at syracusestage.org and 315-443-3275. “Yoga Play” will also be available for video on demand through Feb. 20. Access is $30 and includes a 48-hour window for viewing.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
