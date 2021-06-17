ITHACA, NY -- Live onsite performance is back at the Kitchen Theatre Company, with its outdoor production of “Shape,” the latest in local theaters imaginatively coping with evolving pandemic precautions. The venue is downtown’s Washington Park, with a new tented stage, an excellent sound system, comfy chairs arranged in discrete pods of one to four, and an usher leading you to your seats.
Even more audiences can enjoy the show maskless on summer eves, as the Kitchen is sharing its appealing space with other organizations — next up, Tuesday, June 22, is Opera Ithaca’s Studio Artists performing a free concert, featuring classical arias as well as music from an upcoming opera-in-progress by Sally Lamb McCune.
“Shape” — the Kitchen’s first show funded by the National Endowment for the Arts — is a world premiere and debut play by director Kara-Lynn Vaeni (who’s based in Dallas and Brooklyn). It’s a timely comedy for anyone who’s worried about weight or who slacked off on exercise during the pandemic (i.e., most of us). Puppy, who has lived all her 47 years on the East Coast, is transplanted to Texas and seeks a new gym there.
What she finds is a far cry from her Times Square unicorn-themed mostly gay gym with encouraging men in tutus. One sign in this somber Texas gym commands “No pain, no gain –– shut up and train.” Far from the approval and camaraderie Puppy had in Manhattan, here her trainer, James, is severe, demanding, no-nonsense and essentially unpleasable.
As the persistent Puppy (comically named for her desire for approval?), Annie Henk faces the challenge and spread of middle age with determination: she’s going to get in shape for once and deadlift 250 pounds if it kills her. And at moments it looks as if it might. Her trainer from hell is played by Will Cobbs, an incredibly fit actor who also happens to have a world kickboxing championship credit.
Their amusing dynamic will be familiar to anyone who’s trained with less than 100% commitment –– Puppy using all the old tricks to slow or lighten the workout. Asking lots of questions, gossiping, storytelling, needing water, getting a cramp, requiring another break, whining incessantly, or just outright begging for mercy. James, however, is focused and relentless, always insisting on more weight, more reps, less chatter.
The actual workout we’re watching is pretty impressive, and the narrative progress is embellished by flashbacks, fantasy scenes, and theatrical sleight-of-hand. The duo’s tension is creatively both balanced and unbalanced by Megan Hill, playing several roles: such as Fern, Puppy’s best friend from home reached via cell, and (my favorite) Scale, Puppy’s inevitable companion.
The impossible quest to control one’s predictably aging body takes Puppy over familiar feminist terrain — the gender messages from society, parents, and friends; the self-disgust and frustration; the magical thinking about exercise and carbs, denial and desire. As she doggedly trains and grows slowly stronger, Puppy learns more about herself, and James, knowing his rigor is working, can afford to show his personal side.
Beyond all the sweat and tears, there’s a lot of silliness and laugh-out-loud moments. Vaeni’s script is light and entertaining (only one shortcoming, the tedious reliance on the f-word, uttered some 28 times). But the actors are consistently engaging, and there’s something deliciously ironic about an audience sitting and leisurely watching someone work out for 90 minutes nonstop. The joke’s on us, though, because by show’s end, we really do want to get back out there, hiking and biking and even swinging a few kettlebells.
“Shape,” written and directed by Kara-Lynn Vaeni, produced by the Kitchen Theatre. Evenings Wednesdays-Saturdays and Sunday matinees, through June 27, at Washington Park. With Equity actors Annie Henk, Will Cobbs, and Megan Hill. Sound by Chris Lane and lighting by Jennifer Fok; set and wackily garish costumes by Amelia Bransky (who’s also a personal trainer). Tickets at 607-272-0570.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
Thanks for the kind words. I’m glad you enjoyed the show! One thing—-at last count the “F-word” is spoken 69 times, not 28. ☺️
