George Carlin once quipped that he was raised Catholic until he reached the age of reason. As long as we have comedic voices like Carlin, Catholicism will last forever. For those tickled by religion and religious humor, Cortland Repertory Theatre offers up another selection in the “Late Nite Catechism” series of plays. “Sister’s Easter Catechism: Will My Bunny Go to Heaven?” will be performed at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the theater’s downtown space at 24-26 Port Watson St. on April 16. Actress Aubrey Manning will don robes to play the evening’s teacher.
Manning spoke to the Ithaca Times about the production, Seattle not being a particularly religious city and whether you have to be Catholic to enjoy the show.
Ithaca Times: Tell me about what the show is.
Aubrey Manning: It’s an interactive improv comedy. It originated as a show called “Late Night Catechism” that was done in Chicago. It’s done in a classroom style, and the audience is the class, actually, and the nun teaches catechism. It’s all about things to do with Easter. There are a ton of these “Catechism” shows; there’s one that’s based around the Nativity, and we get people up on stage dressed in various items. It’s really fun.
IT: You’ve done a bunch of these shows?
AM: Oh yeah. I’ve been doing this show since 1998, and Maripat Donovan, who wrote the show, came to Seattle, because we had such success with “Tony and Tina’s Wedding” (1985), which is a similar show. We did it in a church basement, and Seattle is not a religious city. It is a really cool city but religion’s not top of the list. But they do have a ton of churches in spite of that. And so we opened, and Maripat did the first month of the show because she was gonna move on and open the show in other cities, and I was going to take over. But she loved Seattle so much, she stayed for three months and split the shows; she was doing three shows a week, I was doing the other three. She then went and opened the show in other places around the country, and for Seattle not being a religious city, we ran for 11 years. And the only reason we closed was my producer had made enough money and he wanted to retire.
IT: I wasn’t raised in a Catholic family, so Easter is just Sunday to me.
AM: The show is so welcoming to anybody that walks in. I mean, we’re strict. When we’re onstage and we’re teaching a catechism class, you gotta mind your P’s and Q’s. Anybody that’s been to Catholic school knows what to expect and those that haven’t been to Catholic school learn very quickly. I am proud to say that while I did the show in Seattle, I ran across every type of religion that came in. It was the one place I felt comfortable saying “What do you practice?” In real life, you don’t usually ask that, unless you’ve gotten to know somebody very well.
Cortland Repertory Theatre is located at 24-26 Port Watson St. in Cortland. For tickets or more information, visit cortlandrep.org.
