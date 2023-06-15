In the years I’ve spent reviewing live theater, I’ve never experienced anything like seeing CRT’s production of “Murder on the Orient Express” last summer, and then getting the news that the show was closing because of COVID, the minute after I’d put the period at the end of my review. Thus, when CRT announced that they were going to “try again” by opening their 51st season with essentially the same production of “Orient Express” – Derek Powell, playing Michel the conductor, is new to the company, and the rest of the cast from last summer reprise their roles – it made for an enjoyable, if somewhat surreal evening.
I say enjoyable because “Murder on the Orient Express” was a very entertaining murder mystery last summer, and it’s still entertaining upon its return this summer. And I say surreal because I was able to examine the play from angles I wasn’t thinking about last time, to really savor the various performances, humor and production values. Going into the show last summer, I had seen Sidney Lumet’s all-star champagne 1974 film, so I knew who done it. This time, I was able to read between the witty lines as to how it was done.
For the uninitiated: “Murder on the Orient Express” takes place on the titular train from pre-boarding to the solving of the mystery by master detective Hercule Poirot (Michael Antico). Also onboard for the trip from Istanbul to Western Europe is the shady business tycoon Samuel Ratchett (Bill Coughlin). Rachett’s been getting death threats in the mail lately, and he tries to hire Poirot as a consultant, but Poirot doesn’t like him and declines the offer.
Also on board in order of appearance are Nicholas Wilder as Monsieur Bouc, Poirot’s friend and manager of the Orient Express; governess Mary Debenham (Alice K. Johnson); Hector MacQueen (Mikey LoBalsamo), Ratchett’s personal assistant; Powell as the conductor; Russian Princess Dragomiroff (Cara D’Emanuele; nurse Greta Ohlsson (Rebecca Tucker), Countess -and trained physician- Andrenyi (Anna Gion); ditzy American tourist Helen Hubbard (the hilarious Catherine Gaffney) and Jamie Craib as Colonel Arbuthnot, a man in love with Mary Debenham. CRT performing intern Weston Pytel gets laughs in the first scene as a put-upon head waiter.
In the middle of night, as the train is stopped by a snowbank, Ratchett is discovered murdered in his compartment that locks from the inside, eight stab wounds in his chest. Poirot orders Bouc to gather all the passports and begins interrogating the passengers.
If anything, the current production is even more nuanced than the previous. After all, most of the cast has had a year to ponder the subtleties of a look here, a pointed remark there. I’m always impressed at CRT’s ability to get the most out of every inch of stage space at the Little York Pavilion, and all period details and technical aspects are on point and executed – heh, heh – crisply. In Poirot’s summation scene, excellent use is made of cold blue lights for recaps of plot points, and blood red for the savage, primal look into the souls of the suspects.
Best of all, sound designer Seth Asa Sengel provides a musical score for most of the show to provide another layer of atmosphere and suspense that’s never intrusive. Also, Sengel brings in a radio show-style musical sting for key revelations and the appearance of key clues in the mystery. All the sound and music give director Kerby Thompson’s production a sleek cinematic effect.
“Murder on the Orient Express” through June 16 at the Cortland Repertory Theatre, 24-26 Port Watson St, Cortland, by Agatha Christie, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. Directed by Kerby Thompson; stage managed by Melanie Ernst; scenic design by Darin V. Himmerich; costumes by Wendi Zea; sound design by Seth Asa Sengel; lighting by Matthew Webb; properties by Taylor Barr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.