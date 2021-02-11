“Can we all get along?” Some of us can recall Rodney King on television, May 1, 1992, appealing for an end to the riots then tearing South Los Angeles apart. Fourteen months earlier King, a Black man, had been brutally beaten by four L.A. policemen, and the bystander videotape of that event disturbed people nationwide. At their trial, the officers were largely acquitted, a decision that ignited six days of rioting, burning, looting, and destruction, costing 63 lives with over 2,300 injured.
That was 29 years ago, and since then, we’ve painfully witnessed, via media, countless more scenes of police violence and racial injustice. “Let’s try to work it out,” King had pleaded, but we clearly haven’t succeeded. So viewing the powerful play “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” currently streaming from Syracuse Stage, says as much about our present as the past.
Actor and playwright Anna Deavere Smith created this work soon after the riots, interviewing hundreds of people connected closely or distantly to the distressing events. Her unique method –– as in her previous work, “Fires in the Mirror,” on the 1991 Crown Heights riots –– uses verbatim testimonies to construct a script. Smith’s documentary approach presents multiple vignettes, the drama building through accretion –– each narrator bringing a unique and precious perspective.
Some are bold and angry, some agonizingly diffident. Their individual responses add up to an affirmation of humanity, and of the very act of reflecting –– in contrast to blind action.
Anna Deavere Smith originally embodied all the diverse, multiracial parts, further reinforcing the notion of people’s connectedness. Subsequent productions have sometimes cast multiple actors, but Syracuse’s show features just one: Patrese D. McClain assuming 37 different personas in a stunning performance. The Chicago-based actor, who has appeared in the national tour of August Wilson’s “Jitney,” has worked previously with the show’s discerning director, Steve H. Broadnax III. (His earlier Syracuse work includes directing Keenan Scott’s “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” which is headed for Broadway.)
Together they’ve created an intense, unforgettable three-hour experience. Well, not exactly together: McClain was filmed in a greenscreen room in Chicago (we see her enter there in the opening shots), while Broadnax directed over Zoom from State College, Pennsylvania. Set designer Michael Carnahan provided handsome, specific backgrounds for each character. Alan Edwards lit each scene perfectly and Curtis Craig contributed excellent sound. And the myriad vivid costume choices, by Emilio Sosa, are absolutely inspired.
The overall video design, by Kate Freer, unites all their work into an arresting whole, the close-up interviews mixed with historical video footage. Clips from the Los Angeles riots blend with more recent protests (Chicago, Ferguson, Detroit, Standing Rock), even including the recent storming of the Capitol. Most unnerving is to see the images of King being beaten shift to other shots of police violence, then realizing how many of these Black men’s faces we sadly know.
The first person McClain renders is the deliberate, almost self-conscious elegance of opera singer Jessye Norman, who likens the voices of protest to a lion’s roar, “the earth’s first utterance.” Other women McClain inhabits include a Korean shop owner, badly shaken; a ditzy blonde realtor mocked for taking refuge with the elite at the Beverly Hills Hotel; and a juror whose emotional collapse finally unites the bickering others. More public women also speak out, like not-to-be gainsaid congresswoman Maxine Waters and thoughtful Elaine Brown, former Black Panther party head.
One of the most exquisitely moving portraits is of Elvira Evers, a pregnant cashier, who relates discovering she’s been shot. A friend gets her to a hospital, where she delivers safely –– the bullet having miraculously lodged in the baby’s elbow joint.
McClain invokes men with equal conviction –– activist Paul Parker; involved but contrite officer Theodore Briseno; Reginald Denny, an attacked white trucker; Walter Park, a quiet Korean store owner damaged by a bullet in his frontal lobe. Keith Watson, a young former security guard, is striking for his everyday eloquence.
McClain personifies each brilliantly, with distinct accent and gesture, energy and spirit. Although her depictions of ordinary people are the most memorable, it’s her philosopher Cornel
West whose words echo longest: “Hope looks at the evidence and says humph! –– it doesn’t look good at all. But we’re going make the leap of faith to attempt to create new possibilities based on a vision that becomes so contagious people can engage in heroic actions, always and against the odds. With no guarantees whatsoever. That’s hope, and I’m a prisoner of hope.”
“Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” by Anna Deavere Smith, directed by Steve H. Broadnax II and featuringPatrese D. McClain is available on demand via Syracuse Stage through Sunday, Feb. 14. Viewing window 72 hours. Tickets at www.SyracuseStage.org or 315-443-3275.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College
